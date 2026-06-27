Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.3125.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock worth $6,709,519,000 after buying an additional 390,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,891,000 after buying an additional 432,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock worth $1,441,112,000 after buying an additional 97,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock worth $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of VST stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. Research analysts predict that Vistra will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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