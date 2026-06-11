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Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading 5.4% Higher - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
Vistra logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Vistra shares rose 5.4% during Thursday trading, closing well above the prior day’s level as volume remained near its average. The move came amid renewed investor interest in the stock.
  • Recent news has been bullish for Vistra’s AI power narrative, including its role in KKR’s new Helix Digital Infrastructure platform alongside NVIDIA and other partners. Investors are also viewing Vistra as a beneficiary of rising electricity demand from AI data centers.
  • Wall Street remains constructive: analysts have a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of about $233.33, though targets vary. Vistra also reported strong recent earnings and raised its quarterly dividend, supporting the positive outlook.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vistra.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.90 and last traded at $145.9670. Approximately 5,103,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,150,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.54.

Key Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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