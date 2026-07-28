Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $233.00 to $227.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vistra traded as low as $146.21 and last traded at $148.5440. Approximately 5,785,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,948,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.08.

VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.88.

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Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Vistra from $208 to $212 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The action reflects continued confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and exposure to rising electricity demand. Benzinga analyst action

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for from $208 to $212 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The action reflects continued confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and exposure to rising electricity demand. Positive Sentiment: Vistra was included among five utility stocks expected to outperform second-quarter earnings estimates. A potential earnings beat could reinforce expectations for another strong quarter following the company’s recent earnings outperformance. Zacks utility earnings article

Vistra was included among five utility stocks expected to outperform second-quarter earnings estimates. A potential earnings beat could reinforce expectations for another strong quarter following the company’s recent earnings outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Comparative analysis from Zacks and Yahoo Finance ranked Vistra ahead of NRG Energy on return on equity, margins, earnings momentum and market-share gains. The company’s stronger fundamentals may support additional upside despite its premium valuation. Zacks Vistra versus NRG analysis

Comparative analysis from Zacks and Yahoo Finance ranked Vistra ahead of NRG Energy on return on equity, margins, earnings momentum and market-share gains. The company’s stronger fundamentals may support additional upside despite its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity suggests increased speculative interest in Vistra’s potential upside, with call volume approximately 30% above typical levels.

Unusually high call-option activity suggests increased speculative interest in Vistra’s potential upside, with call volume approximately 30% above typical levels. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen reduced its price target from $230 to $222 but retained a “buy” rating. The lower target may weigh on sentiment, although the continued buy recommendation signals that the analyst remains bullish overall. TD Cowen Vistra target update

TD Cowen reduced its price target from $230 to $222 but retained a “buy” rating. The lower target may weigh on sentiment, although the continued buy recommendation signals that the analyst remains bullish overall. Positive Sentiment: Vistra’s strategic outlook remains favorable, supported by data-center and hyperscaler electricity demand, reaffirmed 2026 guidance, expected record second-quarter results and a planned $3 billion buyback and dividend program. Seeking Alpha Vistra strategic outlook

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,729,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,660,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Vistra by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock worth $314,524,000 after buying an additional 817,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,425,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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