Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Rob Woodward Purchases 18,319 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) insider Rob Woodward acquired 18,319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 353 per share, for a total transaction of £64,666.07.

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Vistry Group Stock Down 3.7%

VTY stock traded down GBX 13.60 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 354. The stock had a trading volume of 30,437,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,330. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 321.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 746.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 588.09.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistry Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vistry Group to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 640 to GBX 530 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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