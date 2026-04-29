Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321 and last traded at GBX 321.36, with a volume of 3210627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 640 to GBX 530 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vistry Group to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 490 to GBX 350 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vistry Group to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 431.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 573.52.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current year.

Vistry Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald sold 34,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357, for a total value of £123,671.94. Also, insider Paul Whetsell acquired 6,000 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 474 per share, with a total value of £28,440. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,420 shares of company stock worth $9,356,052. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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