Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

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A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Vita Coco from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,250. This represents a 34.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $603,777.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,434,329.25. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,950 shares of company stock valued at $43,711,695. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,472 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vita Coco by 2,636.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company's stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $73.18 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vita Coco had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $179.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Vita Coco's revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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