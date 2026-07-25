Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vita Coco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore upped their target price on Vita Coco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.29.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of COCO opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $85.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Vita Coco had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $216.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company's revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 57,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,762.50. The trade was a 40.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Martin Roper sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,924,200. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,950 shares of company stock worth $42,461,695. Insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 80.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,675,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,093,000 after buying an additional 1,637,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,584 shares of the company's stock worth $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 237,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,432,362 shares of the company's stock worth $128,940,000 after acquiring an additional 439,958 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $73,242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,282,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,460,000 after acquiring an additional 737,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

More Vita Coco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vita Coco delivered a big Q2 beat, with earnings of $0.82 per share versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $216.15 million above estimates. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance for net sales to $790 million-$805 million and adjusted EBITDA to $154 million-$161 million, signaling stronger momentum ahead. Article Title

Vita Coco delivered a big Q2 beat, with earnings of $0.82 per share versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $216.15 million above estimates. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance for net sales to $790 million-$805 million and adjusted EBITDA to $154 million-$161 million, signaling stronger momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company announced the acquisition of Copra, a Thai Nam Hom coconut water producer, which should help Vita Coco expand into the fast-growing super-premium coconut water market and support category growth. Article Title

The company announced the acquisition of Copra, a Thai Nam Hom coconut water producer, which should help Vita Coco expand into the fast-growing super-premium coconut water market and support category growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after the results, with Evercore raising its price target to $80 from $75 and Piper Sandler lifting its target to $89 from $74, reflecting confidence in continued upside. Article Title

Analyst sentiment improved after the results, with Evercore raising its price target to $80 from $75 and Piper Sandler lifting its target to $89 from $74, reflecting confidence in continued upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s acquisition also comes with added execution complexity, and a newly highlighted manufacturing risk around in-house Copra production may make investors more cautious about integration and operational costs. Article Title

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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