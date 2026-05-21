Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Buys $19,998.64 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) insider Hoven Reena Chauhan Van acquired 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $19,998.64. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,376.84. The trade was a 9.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Vital Farms Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of VITL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 3,107,896 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,894. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $187.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.40 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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