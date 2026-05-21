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Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Buys $19,998.64 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Vital Farms logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Vital Farms insider buying: Insider Hoven Reena Chauhan Van bought 2,242 shares for about $19,998.64 at an average price of $8.92, increasing their holdings by 9.51%.
  • Stock and earnings pressure: Shares fell 2% to $9.24 and are trading far below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company also recently reported a loss of $0.03 per share, missing analyst estimates despite revenue topping expectations.
  • Wall Street remains cautious: Analyst sentiment is mixed, with the consensus rating at Hold and several firms cutting price targets or downgrading the stock. At the same time, the article notes ongoing securities class action advertising, adding a legal overhang.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) insider Hoven Reena Chauhan Van acquired 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $19,998.64. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,376.84. The trade was a 9.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vital Farms Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of VITL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 3,107,896 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,894. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $187.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.40 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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