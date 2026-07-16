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Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Trading Down 2.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Vitalhub logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vitalhub shares fell 2.6% in mid-day trading Thursday, hitting an intraday low of C$7.20 and last trading at C$7.23 on lighter-than-normal volume.
  • Several analysts trimmed their price targets on the stock, including National Bank Financial and Raymond James, though the overall rating remains Buy with a consensus target price of C$13.14.
  • The company recently reported C$0.04 EPS on revenue of C$31.91 million, while an insider sale by Director Steve Garrington reduced his stake by 16.67%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub.

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.23. Approximately 187,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 357,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VHI. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Vitalhub from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$13.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VHI

Vitalhub Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$457.37 million, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.91 million during the quarter. Vitalhub had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitalhub

In other news, Director Steve Garrington sold 10,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total transaction of C$71,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$358,500. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vitalhub

(Get Free Report)

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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