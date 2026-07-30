Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Vitesse Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vitesse Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 15. The annualized dividend is $1.75 per share, representing an indicated yield of about 11.3%.
  • The dividend appears financially strained: Vitesse has a payout ratio of 160.6%, while analysts expect just $0.12 in earnings per share next year, implying a projected payout ratio above 1,400%.
  • Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 59,118 shares worth roughly $1.0 million, while institutional investors own 51.63% of the company. Shares opened at $15.47, near the stock’s 12-month low of $15.00.
  • Interested in Vitesse Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Vitesse Energy has a payout ratio of 160.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,458.3%.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 3.1%

VTS stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 59,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,005,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,384. This trade represents a 4,122.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vitesse Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 359.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vitesse Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Vitesse Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vitesse Energy wasn't on the list.

While Vitesse Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar just broke
The dollar just broke
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
BNZI Is Building an AI Growth Engine
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines