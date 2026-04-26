Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Vizsla Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Vizsla Silver from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,562,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,022,629 shares of the company's stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,587,661 shares of the company's stock worth $58,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,170 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,395,079 shares of the company's stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 24,064.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,511 shares of the company's stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company's stock.

Vizsla Silver Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 65.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Vizsla Silver has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

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