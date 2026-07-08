Vladimir Tenev Sells 375,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,563,750. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.53. 18,233,157 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,305,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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