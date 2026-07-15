Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $15.08. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $15.1250, with a volume of 495,571 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vodafone Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $52.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Stock Down 3.1%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Vodafone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vodafone Group by 9,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,902,486 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811,061 shares in the last quarter. SALT Holding Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,623,500 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $38,627,000 after buying an additional 3,508,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,161,978 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $33,707,000 after buying an additional 2,335,306 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6,354.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,345,455 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 235.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548,454 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,405 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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