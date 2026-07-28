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Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Voestalpine logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged 149.1% to 1,958 shares as of July 15, up from 786 shares on June 30. The stock’s days-to-cover ratio was 3.8, while short interest remained about 0.0% of shares outstanding.
  • Voestalpine reported quarterly EPS of $0.23, exceeding the $0.21 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $4.59 billion versus expectations of $4.19 billion. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $0.88.
  • Analyst sentiment is moderately positive, with three Buy ratings and two Holds; UBS downgraded the stock to Neutral, while Deutsche Bank reaffirmed Buy. VLPNY opened at $9.96 and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.”
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,958 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the June 30th total of 786 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Voestalpine Stock Up 3.8%

VLPNY stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Voestalpine from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Voestalpine

Voestalpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw‐material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine's portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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