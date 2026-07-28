Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,958 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the June 30th total of 786 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Voestalpine Stock Up 3.8%

VLPNY stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Voestalpine from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw‐material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine's portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

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