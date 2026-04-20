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Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Volta Finance logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Volta Finance traded as low as GBX 5.53 and last at GBX 5.80 on Monday with 2,285 shares changing hands; the stock's 50-day/200-day moving averages are GBX 6.04/6.43, the market cap is £212.17m and the P/E is 4.72.
  • Insider buying: Insiders Stephen Le Page (321 shares) and Joanne Peacegood (1,055 shares) reported purchases on Feb. 2 at an average of GBX 664 per share, and insiders collectively own about 0.41% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Volta Finance.

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.53 and last traded at GBX 5.80, with a volume of 2285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.68.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Volta Finance

In other Volta Finance news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £2,131.44. Also, insider Joanne Peacegood acquired 1,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 664 per share, for a total transaction of £7,005.20. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Volta Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747. Volta's investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. Volta's investment strategy focuses on direct and indirect investments in, and exposures to, a variety of assets selected for the purpose of generating cash flows for the Company.

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