Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.92 and traded as high as GBX 669. Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 650, with a volume of 229,329 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 840 target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 870 target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 751.

View Our Latest Research Report on FAN

Volution Group Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.88. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 632.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 638.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Volution Group (LON:FAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current year.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc LSE: FAN is a leading supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the UK, the Nordics, Central Europe and Australasia.

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