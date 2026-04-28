Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 563,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session's volume of 229,636 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.55.

Get Vonovia alerts: Sign Up

Vonovia Trading Down 0.7%

The business's 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE is a Germany-based residential real estate company headquartered in Bochum that owns, manages and develops rental housing. Its core activities center on long-term residential leasing, property and facility management, maintenance and modernization of apartment portfolios, and project development. Vonovia provides tenant services and operational support to maintain and upgrade its buildings, with an increasing focus on energy-efficiency measures and building refurbishments to modernize stock and reduce operating costs.

The company traces its roots to Deutsche Annington and adopted the Vonovia name following a period of consolidation and growth; it has expanded through a series of acquisitions to become one of the largest residential landlords in Germany.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vonovia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vonovia wasn't on the list.

While Vonovia currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here