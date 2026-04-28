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Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Vonovia logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Unusually high volume: About 563,996 shares traded (a 146% increase versus the prior session) while the stock was at $13.45, down roughly 0.7% from the prior close of $13.55.
  • The shares trade below both their 50‑day ($14.07) and 200‑day ($14.55) moving averages, and the company shows a market cap of $22.84 billion with a low P/E of 4.99.
  • Company profile: Vonovia is a Germany‑based residential real estate landlord focused on long‑term leasing, property modernization and energy‑efficiency upgrades, and has grown through acquisitions to become one of the country's largest landlords.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 563,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session's volume of 229,636 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $13.55.

Vonovia Trading Down 0.7%

The business's 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE is a Germany-based residential real estate company headquartered in Bochum that owns, manages and develops rental housing. Its core activities center on long-term residential leasing, property and facility management, maintenance and modernization of apartment portfolios, and project development. Vonovia provides tenant services and operational support to maintain and upgrade its buildings, with an increasing focus on energy-efficiency measures and building refurbishments to modernize stock and reduce operating costs.

The company traces its roots to Deutsche Annington and adopted the Vonovia name following a period of consolidation and growth; it has expanded through a series of acquisitions to become one of the largest residential landlords in Germany.

See Also

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