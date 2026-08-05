Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.33.

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Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VNO stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 212,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,610. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $462.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,220. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 475,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,400,395.82. This represents a 21.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 186.9% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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