Vox Royalty (VOXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $7.8250 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million. Vox Royalty had a net margin of 190.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect Vox Royalty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vox Royalty Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $317.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Vox Royalty's payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vox Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,828,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 691,536 shares of the company's stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 318,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,316 shares of the company's stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 266,938 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOXR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vox Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vox Royalty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Vox Royalty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VOXR

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

Further Reading

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