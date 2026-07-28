Voya Financial (VOYA) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Voya Financial to announce earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.8973 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,547. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $103.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $259,830. The trade was a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,492,908 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $334,677,000 after acquiring an additional 230,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,557,281 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $265,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,536 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $242,716,000 after acquiring an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,741 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $182,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $148,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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