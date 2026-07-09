Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Shares Acquired Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently bought shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. NYSE: VOYG. In a filing disclosed on July 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Voyager Technologies stock on June 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/4/2026.

on 6/4/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/3/2026.

on 6/3/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

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Voyager Technologies Price Performance

NYSE VOYG opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -12.28. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VOYG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 44,598.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,229 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,334,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 681,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 136,925 shares during the period.

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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