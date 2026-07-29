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Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Voyager Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Voyager Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens Wednesday, August 5. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.55 per share and revenue of approximately $4.52 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • In the prior quarter, Voyager reported a $0.47 per-share loss, better than the $0.54 consensus estimate, but revenue of $1.19 million fell well short of the $8.79 million forecast. The company remains unprofitable, with analysts expecting approximately $1 in annual EPS losses this year and next.
  • Shares opened at $3.04, down 1.6%, near their 12-month low of $2.88. Analyst sentiment is mixed but averages a “Moderate Buy” rating, with a consensus price target of $16.50.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $4.5190 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.97% and a negative net margin of 319.61%. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company's core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm's pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

Read More

Earnings History for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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