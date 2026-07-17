VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.95 and traded as high as GBX 493.78. VP shares last traded at GBX 469, with a volume of 431 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of VP in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Shore Capital Group restated an "under review" rating on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 686.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VP

VP Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 482.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 488.61.

VP (LON:VP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 54.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £358.27 million during the quarter. VP had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vp plc will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

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