VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.07 and traded as high as GBX 487. VP shares last traded at GBX 468, with a volume of 16,990 shares changing hands.

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VP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting VP this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive, VP-specific news was identified in the latest articles.

No clearly positive, VP-specific news was identified in the latest articles. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the headlines are unrelated to Vp plc (VP) and focus on political developments involving vice presidents, which are unlikely to affect the company’s fundamentals or valuation.

Most of the headlines are unrelated to and focus on political developments involving vice presidents, which are unlikely to affect the company’s fundamentals or valuation. Neutral Sentiment: One article mentioned another company, Photonic Inc., appointing a chief marketing officer and a vice president of global government affairs, but it does not appear relevant to Vp plc (VP) .

One article mentioned another company, Photonic Inc., appointing a chief marketing officer and a vice president of global government affairs, but it does not appear relevant to . Negative Sentiment: With no supportive company news and the share price already trading near its 52-week low, investor sentiment may remain cautious for Vp plc (VP) absent a business update or earnings catalyst.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of VP in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Shore Capital Group reiterated an "under review" rating on shares of VP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 686.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VP

VP Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 482.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 490.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.34.

VP (LON:VP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 54.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £358.27 million during the quarter. VP had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vp plc will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current year.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

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