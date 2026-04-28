VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) CEO Sells $19,280.08 in Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,498.19. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $20,001.28.

On Monday, April 13th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $19,376.24.

On Monday, April 6th, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $19,424.32.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Carmo Thomaz Junior Geraldo Do sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 513,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,113. The firm has a market cap of $687.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,306 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,759 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,792 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded VTEX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Brean Capital upgraded VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTEX

About VTEX

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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