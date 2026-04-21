VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.9667.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Brean Capital raised VTEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $51,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.11 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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