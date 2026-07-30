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VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
VTEX logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • VTEX holds a “Moderate Buy” consensus from six brokerages, split between three buy and three hold ratings, with an average 12-month price target of $5.18.
  • VTEX shares opened at $4.53, versus a 52-week range of $2.84 to $6.23. In its latest quarter, the company reported revenue of $60.70 million, slightly above estimates, but EPS of $0.02 missed the $0.03 consensus.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 63.69%, with several investors initiating or expanding positions, while insiders sold 84,749 shares worth approximately $335,000 over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of VTEX.

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.18.

VTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.65 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VTEX

In other VTEX news, Director Alejandro Raul Scannapieco sold 15,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $57,213.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,774.35. The trade was a 61.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 84,749 shares of company stock valued at $334,996 over the last ninety days. 40.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 604,100 shares of the company's stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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