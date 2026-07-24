vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.6667.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised vTv Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company's stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.25. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company's lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

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