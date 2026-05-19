W Nicholas Howley Sells 10,132 Shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92.

On Wednesday, March 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60.

On Wednesday, February 18th, W Nicholas Howley sold 10,168 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.68, for a total transaction of $13,296,490.24.

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Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE TDG traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $1,178.86. The stock had a trading volume of 465,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,076. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,288.54.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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