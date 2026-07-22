Wabash National (WNC) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4950) per share and revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Wabash National (NYSE:WNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.16). Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.The business had revenue of $303.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Wabash National's revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $548.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Wabash National's payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 684,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Wabash National by 305.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 482,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 864.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 411,889 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 637,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 347,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 204.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 463,191 shares of the company's stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 310,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wabash National from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Wabash National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wabash National from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

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About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation NYSE: WNC is a leading designer and manufacturer of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions. The company's product portfolio includes dry freight van trailers, refrigerated vans, tank trailers, platform trailers, flatbeds and composite bodies. Wabash National also offers railcar products and modular building solutions, serving customers in a wide range of end markets such as food and beverage, chemicals, agriculture, waste management and construction.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National has built a reputation for innovation in lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes and telematics integration.

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