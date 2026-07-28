Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.64, for a total transaction of $300,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,530.40. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sameer Gaur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00.

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Wabtec Stock Up 1.2%

WAB traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.46. 313,308 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,954. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $184.26 and a 12-month high of $304.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.61 and a 200 day moving average of $255.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wabtec by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wabtec by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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