Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) VP David Deninno Sells 3,000 Shares

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) VP David Deninno sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $903,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,128 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,617.68. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Wabtec Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:WAB traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 293,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $304.19. The business's 50-day moving average is $266.61 and its 200-day moving average is $255.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The business's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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