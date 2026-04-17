Free Trial
→ Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time' (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Wacoal logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Wacoal experienced a trading spike to 1,018 shares on Friday, a 583% increase from the prior session's 149 shares, with the stock last trading at $144.98 (previous close $139.08).
  • In the latest quarter Wacoal reported EPS of $0.96 on $278.08 million in revenue, with a net margin of 7.11% and ROE of 5.98%; the company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E of 16.93 and very low leverage (debt/equity 0.03).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the previous session's volume of 149 shares.The stock last traded at $144.98 and had previously closed at $139.08.

Wacoal Stock Down 0.6%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter.

About Wacoal

(Get Free Report)

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wacoal Right Now?

Before you consider Wacoal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wacoal wasn't on the list.

While Wacoal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines