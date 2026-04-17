Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 583% from the previous session's volume of 149 shares.The stock last traded at $144.98 and had previously closed at $139.08.

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Wacoal Stock Down 0.6%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as WACLY, is a Kyoto-based designer and manufacturer of intimate apparel. Founded in 1949 by Koichi Tsukamoto, the company has built a reputation for premium lingerie and bodywear that blend precision fit with innovative textile technology. Over its history, Wacoal has emphasized the intersection of design, comfort and quality, drawing on proprietary fit research to refine its product offerings and strengthen its brand appeal.

The company’s core product lines include bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear and swimwear, marketed under its flagship Wacoal label as well as a portfolio of regional and licensed brands.

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