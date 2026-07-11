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Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged in Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV during June, jumping 757.4% to 117,920 shares as of June 30 from 13,754 shares two weeks earlier.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Santander downgraded the stock to neutral, and MarketBeat reports an overall average rating of “Reduce” from analysts.
  • The company recently missed earnings and revenue estimates, posting $0.41 EPS versus $0.42 expected and revenue of $13.94 billion versus $14.27 billion forecast.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 117,920 shares, a growth of 757.4% from the June 15th total of 13,754 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Santander lowered shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on WMMVY

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Performance

Shares of WMMVY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.29. 268,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,497. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $35.47.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV OTCMKTS: WMMVY is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company's operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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