Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 447,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session's volume of 133,207 shares.The stock last traded at $28.76 and had previously closed at $28.32.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Santander cut shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV OTCMKTS: WMMVY is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company's operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

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