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Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $14.5585 billion for the quarter.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 4.94%.The firm had revenue of $13.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.27 billion. On average, analysts expect Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Santander downgraded Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on WMMVY

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV OTCMKTS: WMMVY is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company's operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

Read More

Earnings History for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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