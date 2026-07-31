Waldencast (WALD) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $66.1470 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

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Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $1.71 on Friday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WALD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Waldencast from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Waldencast from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Waldencast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Waldencast presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on WALD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Waldencast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,702 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Waldencast by 57.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,130 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company's stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners.

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