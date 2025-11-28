Wall Street Zen Downgrades Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Hold

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an "equal weight" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

BBVA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 421,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,340 shares of the bank's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,327 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 30.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the bank's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 76.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the bank's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company's stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

