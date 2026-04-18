Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Wall Street Zen Downgrades Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) to Strong Sell

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Curbline Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) from a "sell" to a "strong sell" in a report released Saturday.
  • Despite that downgrade, most analysts remain positive—seven Buy and one Hold—giving an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.13, with several firms recently raising targets into the high $20s/low $30s.
  • Curbline reported Q4 EPS of $0.09 versus $0.27 expected (missing by $0.18) while revenue rose 55% year‑over‑year and FY2026 guidance was set at 1.170–1.210 EPS; CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares on March 16, reducing his stake by about 14.17%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Curbline Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 21.78%.The business's revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Curbline Properties news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,591,997.51. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock worth $309,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock worth $57,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,711 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,547,924 shares of the company's stock worth $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 815,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock worth $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 577,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock worth $61,966,000 after acquiring an additional 562,642 shares in the last quarter.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Curbline Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines