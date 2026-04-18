Wall Street Zen Downgrades Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) to Strong Sell

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Curbline Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Curbline Properties alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 21.78%.The business's revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Curbline Properties news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,591,997.51. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock worth $309,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,461,156 shares of the company's stock worth $57,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,711 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,547,924 shares of the company's stock worth $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 815,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock worth $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 577,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock worth $61,966,000 after acquiring an additional 562,642 shares in the last quarter.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here