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Wall Street Zen Downgrades F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Sell

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
F.N.B. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded F.N.B. from hold to sell, even though most other analysts remain bullish on the stock.
  • Recent analyst opinions are largely positive, with several firms raising price targets to $21-$22; MarketBeat shows an overall Buy consensus and an average price target of $20.80.
  • F.N.B. last reported quarterly EPS of $0.38, in line with estimates, while the shares recently traded around $18.80 near their 52-week high of $19.58.
  • Interested in F.N.B.? Here are five stocks we like better.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,006,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,290. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 21.64%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 19,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $352,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 298,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,737.41. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,466 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in F.N.B. by 23.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 153,039 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,248 shares of the bank's stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 660,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,049,241 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 58,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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