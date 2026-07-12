Wall Street Zen Downgrades Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Hold

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on Middleby in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. 730,640 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.60. Middleby has a 52 week low of $110.82 and a 52 week high of $180.13. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.22. Middleby had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $839.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.540-9.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Middleby by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 75,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $11,980,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $176,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Middleby

Here are the key news stories impacting Middleby this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technical indicators are pointing to a possible bottom for Middleby, with Zacks highlighting a hammer candlestick pattern and oversold conditions that could signal a near-term trend reversal. Article Title

Analysts and technical indicators are pointing to a possible bottom for Middleby, with Zacks highlighting a hammer candlestick pattern and oversold conditions that could signal a near-term trend reversal. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Middleby has been oversold after a recent pullback, which may indicate selling pressure is fading and a recovery could be developing. Article Title

Another Zacks note said Middleby has been oversold after a recent pullback, which may indicate selling pressure is fading and a recovery could be developing. Positive Sentiment: The company’s post-spin-off growth plans and M&A strategy for its Midera business may be drawing investor interest, as management outlines longer-term value creation opportunities. Article Title

The company’s post-spin-off growth plans and M&A strategy for its Midera business may be drawing investor interest, as management outlines longer-term value creation opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, with reported short interest remaining at zero shares, so this update does not appear to be a real catalyst for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in bearish positioning, with reported short interest remaining at zero shares, so this update does not appear to be a real catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target on MIDD to $160, which signals more cautious expectations but does not change the broader long-term valuation case. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target on MIDD to $160, which signals more cautious expectations but does not change the broader long-term valuation case. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Middleby from strong-buy to hold, which likely weighed on sentiment and suggests some analysts see less near-term upside.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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