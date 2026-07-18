Wall Street Zen Downgrades US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Strong Sell

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of US Gold in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of US Gold in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get US Gold alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on US Gold

US Gold Trading Up 0.4%

USAU opened at $14.25 on Friday. US Gold has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. William Mack & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in US Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of US Gold by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,174 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in US Gold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Gold

US Gold Corporation NASDAQ: USAU is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and copper projects in key mining jurisdictions across the United States. The company’s flagship asset is the Copper King project in Park County, Wyoming, where US Gold holds more than 10,000 contiguous acres in the historic Sweetwater Mining District. Copper King is a bulk-tonnage, porphyry-style copper-gold property for which the company has completed multiple drilling campaigns, metallurgical testing and a preliminary economic assessment.

In addition to Copper King, US Gold controls the Keystone project on the northern Black Hills Gold Trend in South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider US Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and US Gold wasn't on the list.

While US Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here