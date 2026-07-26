Wall Street Zen Upgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to Hold

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $91.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $394,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,556 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,342,000 after purchasing an additional 95,727 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,624 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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