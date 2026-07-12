Wall Street Zen Upgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to "Buy"

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.83.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 533,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Donaldson has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $112.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,023.65. This trade represents a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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