Wall Street Zen Upgrades Haleon (NYSE:HLN) to Buy

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

HLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Haleon to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 3,940,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,904,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.13. Haleon has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the second quarter worth $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 18.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 23.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haleon

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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