Wall Street Zen Upgrades Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) to Buy

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.06.

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Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.79 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched JELL-O Simply , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Article Title Article Title

The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop.

Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks revisions were cut, including lower EPS forecasts for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which may limit enthusiasm for a bigger rerating.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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