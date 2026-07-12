Wall Street Zen Upgrades Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) to Buy

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Landmark Bancorp has an average rating of "Buy".

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Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 10,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,737. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 153,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,218.08. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $94,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,957. This represents a 82.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $219,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark Community Bank, a community‐focused financial institution. The company provides a full range of deposit and lending products through its subsidiary, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and small business loans. Landmark Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, leveraging local decision-making to meet the unique needs of individuals and local enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Landmark Bancorp offers comprehensive cash-management and treasury solutions for commercial clients.

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