Wall Street Zen Upgrades Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Hold

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPI. Odean Cap Resea upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 6.1%

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 85,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Free Report) by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,815 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 512,368 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.93% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company's stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust NASDAQ: OPI is a real estate investment trust formed to acquire, own and manage single-tenant, net-leased office properties across the United States. Organized as a Maryland REIT, the company completed its initial public offering in 2020 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker “OPI.” Its investment strategy centers on free-standing office buildings leased on long-term, triple-net leases to creditworthy tenants, offering predictable cash flows and limited operational exposure.

The trust’s core activities include sourcing and underwriting acquisitions, overseeing property management and structuring lease agreements that transfer most property expenses to tenants.

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