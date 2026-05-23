Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) to "Strong-Buy"

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $668.20.

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Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $732.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $544.70 and a 200 day moving average of $424.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $179.46 and a fifty-two week high of $893.13.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,990 shares of the construction company's stock worth $357,579,000 after buying an additional 188,048 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,145 shares of the construction company's stock worth $252,207,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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