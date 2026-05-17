Wall Street Zen Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to "Strong-Buy"

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.67.

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Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,058,336.28. Following the transaction, the executive owned 207,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. This trade represents a 14.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,317 shares of company stock worth $2,441,536. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $67,125,000. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $38,968,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 1,158.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,294,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradata by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock worth $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Further Reading

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